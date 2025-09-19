UBS Group Cuts National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $32.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $33.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 367.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

