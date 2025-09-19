WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WBTN. Zacks Research upgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

WBTN opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,312.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 208,962 shares during the period.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Featured Stories

