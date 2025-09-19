Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DG. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 target price on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

NYSE DG opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.20. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

