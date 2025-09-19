GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GFL. ATB Capital upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$76.50 to C$78.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.93.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

GFL ENVIRON-TS Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.