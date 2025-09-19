Bullish’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 22nd (NYSE:BLSH)

Bullish’s (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, September 22nd. Bullish had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $1,110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $37.00. During Bullish’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. New Street Research set a $56.00 target price on Bullish in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bullish from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bullish has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

NYSE:BLSH opened at $66.14 on Friday. Bullish has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,308.25.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

