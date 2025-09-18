iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,233 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. The stock has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

