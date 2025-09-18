Wedmont Private Capital Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

