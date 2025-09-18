RFG Holdings Inc. Buys 1,032 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $545,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,245,694.69. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,077 shares of company stock worth $19,099,953 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $242.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

