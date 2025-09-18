Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Takes $255,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $178.06. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

