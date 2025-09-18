The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,851 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $60,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.