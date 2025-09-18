CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for about 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $108,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 8,419.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,752 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.1%

KO stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

