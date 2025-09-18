Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,310,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,960,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

