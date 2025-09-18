CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $288.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

