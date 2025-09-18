Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 379 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $341.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

