High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $590.00 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $592.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $570.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.22.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

