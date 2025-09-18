Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 16,307 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,307 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.98 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $276.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

