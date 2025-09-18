Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,788 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $16,175,555. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,696 shares of company stock worth $33,243,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

