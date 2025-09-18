Park Capital Management LLC WI Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.3% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $590.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $592.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

