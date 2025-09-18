Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $606.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $587.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.97. The company has a market capitalization of $728.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $608.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

