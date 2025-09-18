NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,969 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

