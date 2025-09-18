Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

