iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by Stonekeep Investments LLC

Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.6%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

