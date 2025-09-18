Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $269,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 201.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GEV opened at $614.69 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.00 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $613.95 and a 200-day moving average of $473.14.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

