NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 68 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $472.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $623.77. The stock has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. William Blair started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

