Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 192,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 92,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

