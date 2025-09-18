Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 417 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,373,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

DIS opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.10. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

