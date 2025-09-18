iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Position Lifted by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 14.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $72,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 391.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 42,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ames National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,184,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.57 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.