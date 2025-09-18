Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,659,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,382 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after acquiring an additional 168,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,774,000 after acquiring an additional 115,463 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,816,000 after acquiring an additional 193,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $472.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

