Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $20,787,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,228.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $522.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,213.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,136.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

