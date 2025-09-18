Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Purchased by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.43 and a 200-day moving average of $232.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

