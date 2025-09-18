Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 566 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,228.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $522.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,213.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,136.26.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.