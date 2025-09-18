Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Netflix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.0% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 10.2% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,192 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,842.16. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,228.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $522.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,213.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,136.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

