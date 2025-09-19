Jack Clarke Acquires 5,165 Shares of Capita (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Jack Clarke purchased 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 per share, with a total value of £13,429.

Capita Stock Performance

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 258 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £293.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,902.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. Capita plc has a 12 month low of GBX 168 and a 12 month high of GBX 358.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 21.63 EPS for the quarter. Capita had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capita from GBX 375 to GBX 405 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPI

Capita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.