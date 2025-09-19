Truist Financial Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2%
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 65.33% and a negative return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,644,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,752 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $4,566,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,547,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 1,059,054 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc now owns 3,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 95.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 829,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 405,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
