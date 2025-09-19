JTC’s (JTC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

JTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,208.33.

JTC Price Performance

About JTC

Shares of LON:JTC opened at GBX 1,345.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 993.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 911.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,310.97 and a beta of 0.68. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 751 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,385.16.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

