Scotiabank Cuts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to $9.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,344,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,634,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centerra Gold by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,494,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,904 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,678,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Centerra Gold by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 3,467,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

