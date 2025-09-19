Insider Buying: NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Buys £789.70 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Lena Wilson acquired 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 530 per share, for a total transaction of £789.70.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Lena Wilson acquired 236 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 per share, for a total transaction of £1,182.36.

LON NWG opened at GBX 525.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 882.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of GBX 327.30 and a one year high of GBX 565.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 523.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 495.79.

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 595 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 495 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.33.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

