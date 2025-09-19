Corero Network Security’s (CNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 19 target price on the stock.

Corero Network Security Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of LON CNS opened at GBX 9.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.18. The company has a market cap of £46.74 million, a PE ratio of 9,125.00 and a beta of 0.46. Corero Network Security has a 52-week low of GBX 8.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Goulden acquired 220,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £19,823.76. Corporate insiders own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

