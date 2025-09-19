Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.
