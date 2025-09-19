Insider Buying: Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires 88 Shares of Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore acquired 88 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Katerina Patmore acquired 82 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 per share, with a total value of £150.06.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 80 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 per share, for a total transaction of £151.20.

Harworth Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 172 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £558.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.22 and a beta of 0.74. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 155 and a 12-month high of GBX 195. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harworth Group ( LON:HWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 3 EPS for the quarter. Harworth Group had a net margin of 52.25% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Analysts predict that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 EPS for the current year.

HWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

