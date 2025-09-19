TD Cowen Cuts Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $620.00

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $640.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSTR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.50.

Strategy Stock Up 5.9%

Strategy stock opened at $349.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 3.82. Strategy has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.59 and a 200-day moving average of $358.35.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and sold 142,150 shares valued at $59,289,351. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Strategy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Strategy during the first quarter worth $17,352,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 42.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

