TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of TMDX opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.86.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

