HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OESX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,884,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 99,499 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

