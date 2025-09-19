Citigroup Cuts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $37.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KDP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,038,836.88. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,192. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,404,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,920,000 after acquiring an additional 315,290 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 61.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

