SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPLG opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $78.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

