Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $11.07. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

