The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

