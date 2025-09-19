GSG Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 24,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $780.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $745.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,229.20. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,922 shares of company stock worth $196,412,792 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

