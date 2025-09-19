ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

AAVMY stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAVMY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

