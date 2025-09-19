Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Position Lessened by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.29.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.